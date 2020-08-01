NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

At least 24 Kavala factory workers test positive for Covid-19

TAGS: Coronavirus

At least 24 workers at a factory in the town of Kavala, in northern Greece, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports Saturday.

Health officials are awaiting the results of a total of 120 samples, according to the same reports.

A team of experts from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) are reportedly on the way to the area.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 