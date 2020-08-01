At least 24 Kavala factory workers test positive for Covid-19
At least 24 workers at a factory in the town of Kavala, in northern Greece, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports Saturday.
Health officials are awaiting the results of a total of 120 samples, according to the same reports.
A team of experts from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) are reportedly on the way to the area.