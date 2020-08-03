Technology Week to be inaugurated at Athens Exchange

Photo: InTime News

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis will be launching an initiative titled Technology Week at the Athens Exchange on Tuesday.

Running August 3-7, the event comprises a series of presentations aimed at showcasing listed technology firms to the capital markets community and the broader investor audience.

The presentations will include factsheets on each company describing their trajectory and financial profile, as well as a video where a high-ranking executive from each company will deliver a brief presentation on their prospects over the course of the next three years.