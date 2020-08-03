Faliro Bay overhaul given one-month extension

The radical infrastructure overhaul of Faliro Bay on Athens’ southern coast being carried out by construction firm Aktor for the Attica Regional Authority has been granted an extension from end-2020 to end-January 2021.

According to sources, the 80-million-euro project – which is the biggest of its kind taking place in the Greek capital right now – has suffered delays linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

The sources told Kathimerini that imports of materials needed for the large-scale construction project were delayed as a result of lockdowns in many parts of the world, including Greece, over the spring, slowing down work at the construction site.

The timeline may be adjusted again, however, as the repositioning of tram lines that are preventing construction along certain sections of the project area was only approved last week.