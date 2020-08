Passengers wait to board a ferry at the port of Piraeus, at the start of the peak of the Greek holiday season, on Saturday. An estimated 355,099 passengers left the country’s main port for the Aegean islands last month. Ferries are operating at 60% capacity, while passengers are obliged to wear masks inside the ferries due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Tourism officials advise travelers to arrive at the port at least an hour before departure. [AP]