Up to 700,000 euros have been stolen from mobile phone users in 40 SIM swapping attacks so far this year in Greece, Kathimerini has learned.

SIM swapping entails deceiving a service provider into transferring a subscriber’s telephone number to a SIM card controlled by someone else. Once the hijacker has access to the SIM, the new device can be used to reset passwords and access online bank accounts.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the victim of a swap attack in the northern Greek town of Xanthi described how he lost his signal before trying to restart his phone. By the time he had switched it back on again, 10,150 euros had been moved out of his bank account.

The bank, however, has not yet told the victim if the money will be returned. “I am annoyed at the bank,” he said. “I have taken a loan from them and I have always been consistent with my obligations.”