Aid proposals to be made public

A set of proposals on how Greece should make the best use of some 72 billion euros in grants and loans it is being extended as part of a European Union recovery fund for tackling the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be made public Monday.

The proposals, which have been but together by an expert committee led by Nobel Laureate Christopher Pissarides, are to be posted online, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting last Friday, adding that the report would be put up for public consultation from Monday.

The report highlights the country’s weak points and its advantages, the PM said, adding that it presents “a 15-point plan for the future prosperity of our country and all Greeks.”