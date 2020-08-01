City Hall to extend Grand Walk pilot project by three months

The Athens municipal council has decided to extend the pilot project of the Grand Walk initiative, a network of pedestrianized streets and bicycle lanes, for another three months.

The decision, taken last week during a council meeting, extends the project, which was launched in mid-June to a mixed reception from Athenians, with pedestrians largely embracing it while motorists expressed frustration.

During last week’s meeting, officials of City Hall discussed the additional measures that need to be taken to bolster the project including signage, more policing to ensure the spaces designated for use by pedestrians and cyclists are not violated and the creation of more parking spaces.