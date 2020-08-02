Island inspections yield arrests, fines

Police continue their intensive checks for violations of social distancing guidelines in the island holiday hotspots of Paros, Mykonos and Santorini. Arrests have been made.

On the island of Paros, six nightclubs were raided; police shut down one of those for 15 days because of overcrowding and fined its owner 3,000 euros. Five arrests were also made for excessive noise.

At Mykonos, a man who leased a villa was arrested for hosting a party; pooice also inspected 9 beach bars and 17 businesses in the town center. Two beach bar owners were booked because they lacked a permit to provide beach recliners and another six for playing excessively loud music late in the night.

Of seven nightclubs inspected in Santorini, three owners were arrested for excessive noise levels.

[ANA-MPA]