75 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Greek health authorities on Sunday announced 75 new coronavirus cases _ 4 of them from international arrivals _ and 2 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has risen to 4,662, with 208 deaths. Twelve patients are on ventilators, while 128 have exited intensive care units.

Sunday’s data are less alarming than Saturday’s 110 new cases _ the fourth largest daily tally and largest since April _ but authorities are stepping up inspections, especially at holiday hotspots, where people have started gathering after a very slow start to the tourist season.

