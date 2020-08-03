Small plane crashes into building in northern Greek village, no injuries

[Photo:Skai.gr]

A single-engine plane crashed on Monday morning into the front of a small building in a village in northern Greece, but no injuries were reported, according to Greek broadcaster Skai.

The incident happened in the village of Proti, in the regional unit of Serres, central Macedonia.

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft is well and was transferred by ambulance to the General Hospital of Serres, the report said.

Fire Brigade crews and police officers have been dispatched to the scene.

No details were immediately available on what might have led to the crash.