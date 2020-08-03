Archaeological sites to open for August full moon Monday night

[File photo}

A series of events will be held in 37 of the 77 museums and archaeological sites throughout Greece that will be open and free to the public on Monday night for the full moon of August.

In Athens, the National Archaeological Museum will remain open from 8 p.m. to midnight, while several venues will host music concerts or poetry nights.

The culture ministry said that existing health protocols and safety measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19 will apply at all the venues.

The August full moon - known as the “Sturgeon Moon” in North America and “Grain Moon” in the UK - will appear orange as it rises above the horizon shortly after sunset.