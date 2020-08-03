Bars, restaurants might be told to close earlier to halt virus spread, minister says

Restaurants and cafes in Greece may be instructed to close earlier to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis warned on Monday, amid a steady increase of infections in the country.

Speaking to private broadcaster Skai, Papathanasis said that there might be “regional interventions or lockdowns” if the virus continues to spread, but no general lockdown.

However, “there is a possibility of restricting the operation of businesses, for example by closing earlier,” he told the broadcaster.

“Some people have forgotten that the invisible enemy is not gone. We must remember our individual responsibility that made us an example to follow.”

A new measure took effect on Monday with bars and clubs not allowed to have standing customers, as a way to stop overcrowding.