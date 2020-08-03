Commission approves 130 mln euros for closed migrant centres on three islands

[File photo]

The European Commission approved on Monday the disbursement of 130 million euros for the construction of the three closed migrant facilities on the Greek islands of Samos, Leros and Kos.

According to a statement from the Greek Migration Ministry, the European Commission “welcomes the efforts made” by the country to address the migration situation in Greece and “fully recognizes the urgent need for this financial support.”

The approval came by the EU’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) following by a positive opinion from the European Commission.

In june, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis sought 132.68 million euros from the state budget to press forward with the new reception faciltiies as the request for European Union funding was taking time.