Antique vehicles get royal treatment

Ten vehicles that once belonged to Greece’s former royal family have been transferred to a new storage area to undergo further maintenance. The eight cars and two electric tricycles had recently undergone restoration work by a team of conservators from the Culture Ministry to remove built-up dirt and dust after a long period of immobility on the premises of the former royal estate at Tatoi in northern Athens. The antiques, aged between 55 and 82 years, are considered exceptional examples of luxury cars of the 20th century and have historic significance as they are associated both with members of the former royal family and international personalities, as well as important moments in modern Greek history. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the new storage area provides the necessary conditions that will allow an assessment of their state of preservation and for the continuation of the necessary work. “The Maintenance Department will continue the detailed documentation of their maintenance status, and will investigate the construction materials, their peculiarities for corrosion, their further protection and promotion,” she said. [Culture Ministry]



