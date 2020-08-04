Subsidies of 850 mln euros to help make 60,000 housing units energy efficient

The Environment Ministry will provide 850 million euros in subsidies to help homeowners upgrade their energy efficiency.

The program is not the first of its kind – a similar program had been launched in 2009 – but it is more generous in its provisions, providing a lot more money and allowing owners to upgrade multiple residences instead of one each.

Those who participate in 2020-21 will get a 10% premium in subsidy. Ministry officials said they are launching the program to help mitigate the effects of climate change and that similar programs will follow involving public buildings and tourism infrastructure.