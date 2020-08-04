Government spokesman Stelios Petsas is expected on Tuesday to announce what officials are calling a “mini-restructuring” of the cabinet aimed at improving efficiency in the difficult months that lie ahead.

“Whatever moves the prime minister makes… will not constitute a reshuffle but a boost to the government’s work,” Petsas told Antenna TV on Monday.

Government officials have insisted in recent weeks that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will not proceed with a major reshuffle of cabinet but intends, instead, to make a few minor adjustments to bolster areas of the government that are under particular pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic recession.

“You don’t change a winning team,” one government official told Kathimerini on Monday, pointing to the center-right administration’s high popularity ratings.