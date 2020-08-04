PM tweaks cabinet to increase efficiency on the economy, labor and environment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has introduced changes to the makeup of his cabinet aimed at increasing its “operational efficiency,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Tuesday.

Announcing the mini-reshuffle, Petsas said that the changes are aimed at bolstering the government’s work on the economic front, but also in its response to the challenges of climate change and social security reform.

To this end, Theodoros Skylakakis is being promoted from deputy finance minister to alternate minister for fiscal policy and Nikos Papathanasis is also being upgraded to alternate from deputy, in charge of investments and private-public partnerships.

Athens University professor Panos Tsakloglou is being appointed to the Labor Ministry to oversee the government’s social security overhaul, while MP Zoi Rapti is being named deputy to the Health Ministry, in charge of mental health.

Corinth MP Nikolaos Tagaras, meanwhile, is being put in charge of environmental protection.

“In the face of the challenges of the times, an already successful cabinet is being subjected to operational improvements by the prime minister in order to respond even more effectively to the demands of the citizens,” Petsas said.

The new members of cabinet will be sworn in later in the day.