New study calls for more Covid tests at borders, stricter distancing

A new scientific study by Greek and Italian experts puts forward a series of recommendations for halting the recent increase in coronavirus infections in Greece, including more and faster testing, and stricter physical distancing rules.

Headed by professor Dimosthenis Sarigiannis from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Environmental Engineering Laboratory, the study calls for more tests to be conducted on incoming travelers at Greece’s border crossings and airports so as to weed out asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers who may go on to infect local populations.

It also recommends that the government makes use of more university testing laboratories so that results can be available faster, within 24 hours, and infected patients can be placed in quarantine before they have a chance of transmitting the virus to others.

Other measures that could be introduced to stem the virus’ upward trajectory, according to the models and calculations used by the experts, include postponing the opening of schools in early September and lowering the number of customers allowed into supermarkets and other busy emporiums at any one time. Attendance caps should also be imposed on weddings and other events that attract crowds, and admission to public transport reduced to 50% of capacity, the report said.

According to the model developed by Sarigiannis and his associates, the recent spike in infections can mainly be attributed to asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers who brought the virus into Greece either returning from a trip abroad or from living in affected countries. Their study estimates that some 50-55 carriers entered the country during the first days of the opening up of tourism and foreign travel in early July, going on to spark a spread through local communities.

Without new restrictions, the experts estimate a steady increase through August and September of around 80 new cases a day, brining the total number of infections by end-September to around 11,500 and deaths to 260.