Security concerns halt German official’s visit to migrant camp

Photo: InTime News

The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia has cancelled a planned visit to the Moria migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos amid security concerns, local and German media were reporting on Tuesday.

State Premier Armin Laschet arrived in Athens on Monday and was due to tour the island camp on Tuesday with Greece’s Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

According to reports, the officials arrived at the camp but were advised not to enter the facility by the local head of security after dozens of migrants had gathered earlier inside the camp chanting slogans like “Free Moria.”

The migrants reportedly believed Laschet to be the prime minister of Germany and were planning to stage protest rallies.