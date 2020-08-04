Met service forecasts stormy weather

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Tuesday issued a bulletin forecasting thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in some parts of the country from Wednesday.



Starting from the northwest, EMY said the wet front will initially affect the Ionian islands and parts of Epirus before moving to the western mainland, Macedonia and Thessaly.



The storms are expected to ease by Wednesday evening in most areas, with Central Macedonia facing a chance of rain.



The wet weather is expected to return to the same areas on Thursday afternoon with the chance of storms hanging over the eastern mainland and Sporades islands through Sunday.