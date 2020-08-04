Arson probe ordered into Kythnos fire

The chief of the Hellenic Fire Service, Stefanos Kolokouris, on Tuesday called for a probe into the circumstances under which a wildfire broke out on the island of Kythnos earlier in the day, following calls for similar investigations into blazes on Monday on Aegina and Tzia.



A team of officers from the fire service, the police and the coast guard were dispatched to Kythnos on Tuesday to conduct a joint investigation into the blaze, which had been brought under control by the early afternoon.



Firefighters also tackled a forest fire in Western Mani in the Peloponnese on Tuesday, managing to bring it under partial control by the afternoon.



Meanwhile authorities in the southern Aegean are on alert after the General Secretariat for Civil Protection warned of a very high risk of forest fires on Wednesday.