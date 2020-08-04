Record-low yield for 5-yr Greek bond

Greece’s 5-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low 0.234% on Tuesday, confirming Greek bonds’ reputation as a “safe haven” investment, despite the fact they are not rated as investment-grade.

The 10-year bond yield was at 1.03%, close to the historic low of 0.92% achieved last February.



Overall, the Greek state’s borrowing costs have dropped 75% since mid-March.



The European Central Bank has €9.95 billion in Greek bonds, or 13.5% of the total.