BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Record-low yield for 5-yr Greek bond

TAGS: Markets

Greece’s 5-year Treasury bond dropped to a record low 0.234% on Tuesday, confirming Greek bonds’ reputation as a “safe haven” investment, despite the fact they are not rated as investment-grade. 

The 10-year bond yield was at 1.03%, close to the historic low of 0.92% achieved last February.

Overall, the Greek state’s borrowing costs have dropped 75% since mid-March.

The European Central Bank has €9.95 billion in Greek bonds, or 13.5% of the total.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 