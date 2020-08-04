PM to make public statement during coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

[File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the public in a short message during a regular teleconference on Wednesday on the developments concerning the pandemic in the country.

The statement comes after a recent spike in detected infections and after Tuesday’s official data showed a daily tally of 121 - the largest single-day increase since the end of the lockdown on May 4.

The teleconference will be attended by Health Minister Vassils Kikilias, his Deputy Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

These virtual meetings August will take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.