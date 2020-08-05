Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ mini-reshuffle resulted in mixed reactions. The government had increased expectations by introducing the issue itself a week ago.

On the positive side, the upgraded officials have clear intentions of making reforms. The downside is that a compromise solution was chosen. But hopefully it will work.

The country has a prime minister who was elected because he believes in reforms and – for the first time in decades – significant European Union funds will flow into Greece.

The stakes are high and it would be a shame to lose this opportunity.