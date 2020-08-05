The new officials entering the Greek cabinet. [Photo compilation/ANA-MPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conducted a mini-reshuffle of his cabinet on Tuesday, carrying out “corrective moves” rather than sweeping changes as he had indicated in June, while also underscoring his administration’s key priorities, notably the most efficient possible use of billions of euros from the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund.

Announcing the changes, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said they were aimed at boosting the government’s “operational efficiency” while also improving its efforts to bolster Greece’s economy and reform the social security system as well as responding to the challenges of climate change.

With these priorities in mind, Theodoros Skylakakis was promoted from deputy finance minister to alternate minister for fiscal policy and Nikos Papathanasis was also upgraded to alternate minister from deputy, in charge of investments and private-public partnerships.

Athens University professor Panos Tsakloglou was appointed to the Labor Ministry to oversee the government’s social security overhaul, while New Democracy MP Zoi Rapti was named deputy to the Health Ministry, in charge of mental health.

ND MP for Corinth Nikolaos Tagaras, meanwhile, was put in charge of environmental protection.

The changes were described by Petsas as “adjustments to improve an already successful cabinet” as ND remains far ahead in the polls and the government is seen as having been broadly successful in most areas since coming to power last year.

Mitsotakis might consider a more comprehensive reshuffle later this year, when his administration is likely to face bigger challenges, Kathimerini understands.