Minister issues plea for help with migration

[ANA-MPA]

During a visit to state reception centers for migrants on Lesvos on Tuesday by Armin Laschet, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos underlined the importance of European solidarity in responding to undocumented migration.

“The size of the challenge, both humanitarian and as relates to security, is too big for Greece to handle alone,” Koumoutsakos said, adding that “solidarity is necessary from Europe if it is to be addressed.”

Koumoutsakos said he and Laschet discussed Greece’s strategy in responding to the migration crisis as well as humanitarian support being offered by Germany, which has taken in hundreds of refugees from Greece.