MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Traffic at Athens Airport down 70% in July, 66.3% so far this year

  • airport_web

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport dropped 70% in July, compared to the same month last year. In actual numbers, a total of 894,000 departed from or arrived at AIA, compared to about 3 million in July 2019. International arrivals and departures were, unsurprisingly, more heavily affected, with volume down 76%, whereas domestic flights saw a 56% decline. Overall, in the first seven months of the year, 4.8 million passengers used the airport, a 66.3% drop from the same period in 2019.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 