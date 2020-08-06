Traffic at Athens Airport down 70% in July, 66.3% so far this year

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport dropped 70% in July, compared to the same month last year. In actual numbers, a total of 894,000 departed from or arrived at AIA, compared to about 3 million in July 2019. International arrivals and departures were, unsurprisingly, more heavily affected, with volume down 76%, whereas domestic flights saw a 56% decline. Overall, in the first seven months of the year, 4.8 million passengers used the airport, a 66.3% drop from the same period in 2019.