Bank transactions limited amid coronavirus infection fears

The number of transactions that can be carried out at Greek banks has been limited as of Tuesday amid concerns of a nationwide rise in new coronavirus infections.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Bank Association (EET), withdrawals up to 400 euros and deposits up to 1,000 are no longer possible at the teller desk and will have to made at ATMs.

Bank tellers will also no longer accept payments for utilities such as electricity, water, telephone/internet or subscription TV, which must all be done electronically or via cash card.

EET, moreover, appealed to customers not to make unnecessary visits to bank branches and to ensure that if they do, they are wearing a mask covering their nose and mouth and maintaining physical distancing recommendations.