Greece expresses 'profound sorrow' over deadly Beirut blast, offers help

Smoke rises as people walk near the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Greece’s prime minister and Foreign Ministry expressed their sorrow and offered condolences to the government and people of Lebanon after a blast in Beirut killed at least 50 people and injured more than 2,700.

“On behalf of the Greek people, I want to express my deepest condolences to the people of Lebanon, especially to the families who have suffered losses, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Our thoughts are with you,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

“Greece stands ready to provide any assistance needed,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry expresses “profound sorrow” and solidarity with Lebanon.

“We also express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. Greece stands ready to assist the Lebanese authorities with all available means,” it said.