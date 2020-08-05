Seven dead, five injured injured in Egnatia Odos car crash

Seven people were killed and five were injured early Wednesday morning when a vehicle crashed into the concrete base of a toll booth under construction on the Egnatia Odos highway, in northeastern Greece, police said.

The accident occurred on a road section near the town of Alexandroupolis.

Police was informed about the incident from a passerby.

It was not clear why the car swerved towards the toll booth and how many of the victims and the injured where inside the car.

State-run news agency ANA-MPA reported that the vehicle was transferring irregular migrants.

The dead and injured were transferred to Alexandroupolis’ hospital.