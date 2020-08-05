Greece sends search and rescue unit to Lebanon

Greece send a Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue team to Lebanon as an immediate relief response, following a huge explosion that killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 in Beirut on Tuesday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said on Wednesday.

The decision came after Lebanon placed a request through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The Fire Brigade’s EMAK unit, which includes 12 members of the 1st EMAK with a sniffer dog, two vehicles and equipment, departed from Elefsina airport on Wednesday morning with a C130 military aircraft.

Civil protection said it remains in contact with Lebanese authorities and stands ready to send more assistance, if requested.