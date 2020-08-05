Two Greeks injured in Beirut, diplomatic sources say

Two Greek nationals were injured in the deadly blast in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 in the capital’s port on Tuesday, according to sources from the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The sources did not provide further details as to the seriousness of their injuries.

At the same time, the president of the Greek community in Beirut, Panagiotis Andriotis, told broadcaster Skai on Wednesday that among the dead is the Lebanese wife of a Greek citizen who lives in the country.

The Greek Foreign Ministry issued directions for Greek nationals in Lebanon who require assistance.

Citizens can call the Greek embassy in Beirut at 00961 78990315 and 00961 81507061, as well as the Crisis Management Unit of the ministry at

+30210368 1730 or contact the ministry by e-mail sent to kt@mfa.gr.