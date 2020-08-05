Church lends support to Beirut relief effort

Photo: InTime News

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church of Greece and Patriarch Ieronymos have sent a letter to Patriarch of Antioch John offering their full support in the relief effort following Tuesday’s deadly blast in Beirut.

The Holy Synod said that it is putting the Church of Greece’s humanitarian charity Apostoli and its resources at the disposal of the Damascus-based Archdiocese of Antioch, which has jurisdiction over the Greek Orthodox community of Lebanon.

Ieronymos also expressed his “profound pain and mental anguish” at hearing of the chemical warehouse explosion that has killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000, while leaving thousands homeless.