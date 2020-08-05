Covid infections spike again at 124 new cases

The number of new Covid-19 infections reported in Greece hit a fresh high on Wednesday at 124 after Tuesday’s 121, while the toll inched up to 210 following the death of a patient.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic came to 4,973 with the addition of Wednesday’s new cases, with 49.8% of the total being traced to known cases and 27.1% to travel abroad.

Of the 124 new cases, just 15 were located at airports and border crossings and another nine concerned travelers who presented themselves for testing.

Athens and the northern port of Thessaloniki held the lion’s share of Wednesday’s new cases at 22 each, but another 16 areas were also affected, indicating that the virus us spreading to more parts of the country. Evros was hit hard with 18 cases, all of which have been linked to a recent wedding in the town of Alexandroupoli.



Two cases in Rhodes and five out of six in the region of Magnisia have also been linked to big wedding parties, while eight cases in Kavala have been traced to an outbreak at a meat packing firm and six of eight cases in Larissa to medics at the city’s general hospital, which treats coronavirus patients.

Thirteen patients are currently intubated in intensive care and a total of 129 have been discharged. The average age of ICU patients is 70 years old and 69.2% have an underlying medical condition or are aged above 70.