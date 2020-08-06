[ANA-MPA]

Faced with a pandemic spike, the government is working on a new package of measures, focusing on employment support in the affected sectors for the fall, as concern mounts over a rise in joblessness.

According to reports, the government’s financial staff are looking at proposals for the provision of incentives for recruitment by companies, such as the coverage of part of the employer contributions by the state.

The suspension of tax payments and the provision of liquidity to companies are also being considered.

The new support measures are estimated to concern about 330,000 employees.

What’s more, the government is planning a new legislative act which will make it possible for companies to put their employees on contract suspension until the end of September, which would make them eligible for a special state subsidy of up to 534 euros per month.

The measures apply to private sector companies which are active in the fields of food, culture and sports, as well as any other domains affected by the pandemic.

In addition, with the aim of creating new jobs, the new legislative act will also include a provision that will allow for the inclusion of more employees in the employment support mechanism known as Syn-Ergasia – a state subsidy program for part-time labor.

Moreover, the Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) is moving ahead with the the activation of 11 new programs and improvements to seven old ones with the aim of creating 127,000 jobs.

These programs will target both developed and less developed regions of the country, and particularly young unemployed people as well as sectors that are at the forefront of the new digital economy.