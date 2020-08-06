Austrian interior minister to visit Greece for migration talks

[File photo]

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer will visit Greece on August 25-26 after an invitation by Migration and Asulym Minister Notis Mitarakis, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday.

The Austrian minister's visit is in the context of the newly set up Vienna-based coordination platform for migration policy, which focuses on coordinating cooperation in protecting the external borders, returning migrants without a right to asylum, fighting against smuggling and building faster and more efficient asylum procedures.