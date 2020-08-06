NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police capture escaped detainee in Athens

A detainee whom had escaped from the Evelpidon court complex in downtown Athens last Monday (Aug. 3) while waiting for his trial was recaptured early Thursday morning.

The 35-year-old man of Georgian descent was located by the police’s motorcycle DIAS unit at a hotspot for drug addicts near Omonoia square shortly after 1 a.m.

The detainee had managed to escape the attention of the officers who accompanied him to the courthouse and disappear in the crowd.

