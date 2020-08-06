NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Defense ministry to offer assistance to Lebanon

Defense

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told his Lebanese counterpart that the ministry will contribute to the Greek government's efforts to provide assistance to the people of Lebanon following the deadly explosions in the port of Beirut.

Panagiotopoulos spoke on the phone with the Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Zeina Akar.

He also expressed his “unequivocal support and solidarity” with the people of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

