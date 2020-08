A group or robbers blew up four automated teller machines (ATM) located inside a mall in the city of Corinth early Thursday morning, and made away with the cash.

According to the police, the assailants entered the mall located on the 5th kilometre of the old Corinth-Patras highway at around 4 a.m. and destroyed the machines.

They then fled by car with an undetermined sum.

The explosions caused damages to nearby shops but no injuries.