Government tightens entry from land borders to stem rising infections

Aiming to limit the spread of coronavirus into Greece from the Balkans, the government announced on Thursday that the overnight closure of the border between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m at Kakavia will be extended as of Friday to all the land border crossings that remain open, with the sole exception of Promachonas.

The measure will affect travel in the checkpoints of Kakavia (where the measure is in place since Wednesday), Krystallopigi, Evzoni, Nymfaia and Kipi.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the decision was taken due to the frequent crossings of Greek nationals, ethnic Greeks and those who have a residence permit from Balkan countries.

“Some people still come and go as if nothing is wrong. And they ignore the outbreak of the pandemic in these countries, as evidenced by daily epidemiological data,” he said.

Petsas also blasted those who disregard the social distancing rules in bars, weddings, baptisms and other social gatherings.

“Some of our fellow citizens ignore the recommendations and warnings of the experts. They do not want to understand that this year is different for our social events and entertainment, and they put themselves, the people they love and our society in danger,” he told journalists.

He also reiterated the importance of wearing a mask in public transport and the government's intention to increase the number of services in a bid to reduce overcrowding.