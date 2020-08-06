NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece, Egypt close to signing maritime border deal

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Egypt on an official visit to review an agreement for the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries, according to Greek diplomatic sources.

Dendias met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, public broadcaster ERT reported and he is scheduled to meet later with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Negotiations between Athens and Cairo continued through the night and few pending issues were left on Thursday morning, the sources said.

 

