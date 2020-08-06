Seven Covid-19 infections confirmed in Mykonos bar

Authorities sealed a popular beach bar in Mykonos after seven employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, broadcaster Skai reported on Thursday.

The tests were conducted on the personnel of Alemagou bar-restaurant, located on the north coast of the island, after one employee tested positive on Wednesday.

The infected employees were symptomatic, the report said without elaborating.

Teams from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) run tests on a total of 80 people, all of whom were told to isolate in their residences regardless of their test results.

They were also told that they will be tested again in the coming days.