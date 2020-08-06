Two Covid-19 cases reported in Epidaurus
Two new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the seaside town of Epidaurus in the Peloponnese, according to reports on Thursday.
The reports were confirmed by Epidaurus Mayor Chronis with a message on social media.
Health authorities are working to trace the patients’ movements to see who else may have been exposed to risk, he said.