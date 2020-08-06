Cyprus to send more medics, equipment to Lebanon

Cyprus’ foreign minister says a team of Cypriot doctors will travel to Lebanon Sunday to help treat the wounded from Tuesday’s blast in Beirut.

Nikos Christodoulides told private Sigma TV that Greece will provide a military transport plane to carry specialized equipment needed in Lebanon.

He said Cyprus will also dispatch additional rescuers and paramedics on top of the 10 emergency response personnel and eight sniffer dogs sent on Wednesday.

Christodoulides said private companies have responded to an appeal to provide quantities of aluminium and glass that Lebanon needs to rebuild. [AP]

