The Great Race | Athens | August 7

Rivals in panache and daredevilry, the Great Leslie and Professor Fate embark on a crazy seven-car rally from New York to Paris via the Bering Strait and across Russia where everything that can possibly go wrong does in “The Great Race.” Directed by Blake Edwards, the 1965 slapstick comedy stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood, and will be screened at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Great Lawn on Friday, August 7, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge, while visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on. The screening may be postponed in the case of rain.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org