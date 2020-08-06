Beethoven’s 250th | Athens | August 8

The Athens State Orchestra pays tribute to Beethoven on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth with a concert at the Herod Atticus Theater beneath the Acropolis on Saturday, August 8, conducted by its artistic director Stefanos Tsialis. The program comprises the overture of the ballet “The Creatures of Prometheus,” with its ancient Greek themes, followed by the triumphant Seventh Symphony. In between, talented pianist Alexia Mouza will perform Shostakovich’s electrifying Piano Concerto No. 1. For more details and tickets, visit the Greek Festival’s website greekfestival.gr or its downtown Athens box office.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000