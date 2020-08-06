The Birds | Epidaurus | August 7-9

Photo: Tasos Thomoglou

A man transformed into a hoopoe rallies his feathered friends behind the idea of creating a community that is free from corruption and the other ills of human society, somewhere between Heaven and Earth, in Aristophanes’ satirical play “The Birds.” The ancient play is on tour in a production by the National Theater of Northern Greece and will be stopping at Epidaurus as part of the Greek Festival’s program of events there. Shows start at 9 p.m. For details about tickets and how to get to the theater, visit the festival’s website greekfestival.gr or its downtown Athens box office.

Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000