Police issue fines for 390 mask violations
Online
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that it recorded 390 violations of rules concerning the use of masks and the observance of prescribed physical distancing on Wednesday.
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that it recorded 390 violations of rules concerning the use of masks and the observance of prescribed physical distancing on Wednesday.
In a statement it said that, as part of inspections for the implementation of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the coronavirus, it conducted 15,999 inspections throughout the country on Wednesday.
Each violation incurred a €150 fines.