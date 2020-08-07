Utopia Revisited | Thessaloniki | To September 13

Curated by Angeliki Charistou, “Utopia Revisited,” at the Museum of Modern Art, presents a selection of works from the George Costakis Collection of avant-garde Russian art that illustrate the influence of the literature, political commentary and philosophy of the likes of Nikolai Fyodorovich Fyodorov, Wassily Kandinsky, Lenin, Alexander Bogdanov, Yakov Chernikhov and Kazimir Malevich on notions of utopia and dystopia. This fascinating exhibition is on show until September 13 at the Lazaristes Monastery (Moni Lazariston). Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. For more details, visit the website of the Metropolitan Organization of Museums, momus.gr.

Moni Lazariston, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.489.141