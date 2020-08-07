PM eyes property tax cuts for small isles

On a trip on Thursday to the remote southeastern Aegean island of Halki, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants to introduce a provision to reduce the ENFIA property tax for small islands.



“We want to reduce as much as possible – and as much as public finances allow us – the tax burden on our fellow citizens who choose, against adversity, to live all year round on our small islands,” he said, addressing Halki municipal authorities.



Mitsotakis also attended the inauguration ceremony of a new regional clinic on the island named after the late former health minister Dimitris Kremastinos, who died of Covid-19 on May 8 this year.